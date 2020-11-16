Davis Refinery developer to renew investor search

BELFIELD, N.D. (AP) — The developer of the planned Davis Refinery in Billings County says it plans to resume its search for investors in 2021, an effort that stalled this year by the coronavirus pandemic.

Meridian Energy Group also says it has signed a contract with Kiva Energy to purchase the propane produced by the refinery. The propane wholesaler will also market the refinery’s butane.

Meridian has long sought financing to build the refinery, which is expected to cost $1 billion, including holding preliminary discussions with potential investors months ago.

