Daylight Savings Time Controversy

FARGO, N.D.– Some of the country enjoyed an extra hour of sleep today, but others are hesitant to turn back the clock.

That’s why people are starting several petitions to end Daylight Saving Time nationwide. These petitions are directed at the U.S. Department of Transportation, which oversees the annual time shift, along with President Trump.

Although not everyone is happy with the change, some say they see the benefits.

Fargo resident Erik Sandstrom shared, “I think Daylight Savings Time is important for the farmers, I mean, we are in the farmer industry around here.”

Arizona and Hawaii are the only two states in the nation that don’t observe Daylight Saving Time.