NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Tracking prescription drugs from legal starting points to illegal ends can be difficult for investigations — but they do save lives, especially for our kids.

Right now in North Dakota, more than 4% of middle school students and more than 14% of high school students report using prescription drugs without a doctor’s prescription.

Some of those drugs include OxyContin, Percocet, Vicodin, Adderall, and Xanax.

Local law enforcement in North Dakota has been leading the charge against these doses, but the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is lending support too and one of the ways they do so is by using a Diversion Logbook.

These logbooks follow prescription drugs from pharmacies directly to the hands of a drug abuser.

Officials say stopping the unprescribed drug trade requires a lot of teamwork and a lot of investigations from teams in both rural North Dakota as well as our cities.

“Their work ensures an adequate and uninterrupted supply for legitimate medical commercial and scientific need,” said DEA representative Kasey Sease. “In other words, they make sure legal drugs get to the people who need them, not illegal markets.”

According to the DEA, the Diversion Control Division is made up of many different people — including investigators, special agents, chemists, and more.

Diversion investigators, like the one who keeps those logbooks, track the United States drug supply and register people and companies that handle controlled drugs.