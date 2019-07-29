Deadline for Pronghorn Hunting Licenses Approaching

Hunters can now apply for a pronghorn license.

Only North Dakota residents can apply for a pronghorn license, but you must be at least 12 years of age.

There are over 1,330 pronghorn licenses available in 12 open units.

Which is an increase from last year when 1,075 licenses were available in 10 units.

The pronghorn license fee is $30 for ages 16 and older, and $10 for under age 16. Applicants for a pronghorn lottery license must be at least 12 years of age on or before December 31, 2019. The deadline for submitting applications is Aug. 7.

People can apply online at the Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov, or by calling 800-406-6409.