(KXNET) — The Department of Agriculture has confirmed North Dakota’s first case of avian flu in 2023.

A commercial Turkey flock in Southern North Dakota tested positive for the disease recently, and experts say they expect to see it spread across the state. As spring migration is in full swing, State Veterinarian Ethan Andress says that it’s likely that more cases will be confirmed soon.

This disease is highly contagious and can be detrimental to producers’ operations.

“People have done everything they can to try to prevent this virus from getting it,” explained Andress, “and a lot of them are emotionally frustrated and emotionally damaged that it got into their operation. Some of them blame themselves, and it’s not their fault.”

Andress recommends keeping your birds inside as much as possible and keeping sick fowl away from your flocks. Producers should look out for birds not consuming water, swollen heads, and sudden deaths.

If you have any concerns regarding your flock or would like to have testing done, contact the Department of Agriculture, immediately.

If you are experiencing stress as a producer, visit this page, or call the ag producer suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).