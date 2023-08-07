NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — More cases of a deadly livestock disease have been confirmed in North Dakota.

Anthrax is a bacterial infection that can be fatal to animals and usually occurs in the areas of the state that have experienced it before.

Unfortunately, it can also be transmitted to humans. North Dakota’s State Veterinarian, Dr. Ethan Andress, reports seven anthrax cases are now in the state — six confirmed by the lab, and an additional case his team is calling ‘most probable’. All cases are out of Grant County, where the disease has popped up before.

“Anthrax is one of those organisms that is unfortunately common to the midwest,” Andress explained. “It’s part of our culture. It’s an organism that lives in the soil.”

The disease is most common in the lower parts of the state, as well as throughout the Red River, due to weather patterns. Anthrax can live in soil for long periods of time, meaning that spores and survivability allow it to spread faster than some other bacteria.

“Weather conditions really play an important role in when it appears,” stated NDSU Extention Specialist James Rogers. “It becomes encapsulated in spores, which can live up to five years in soil depths of about six inches. And at deeper soil depths, it can live indefinitely.”

The symptoms of anthrax include impeded movement in livestock, shortness of breath, loss of blood through orifices, and sudden death — which, unfortunately, is the most common symptom.

Ag experts say the most effective way to prevent the spread in livestock is to get animals tested and vaccinated as soon as possible.

“The primary thing is vaccination,” Andress continued. “Vaccination is very effective, and it’s one of the better vaccines that we have. Another thing that people can do is be aware of the conditions of their pastures. If you’re noticing cattle are spending a lot of time, it’s getting grazed down a little bit, and they are spending a lot more time in those low areas, those are high-risk areas.”

The most common infection route for an animal to contract Anthrax is by ingesting bacterial spores from forage, soil, or water, or animals coming into contact with a contaminated area with an open skin wound. Despite this threat, Anthrax is not contagious like the flu — Dr. Andress says local vets have successfully contained the disease within a herd through the proper prescription of antibiotics.

“We have some really good antibiotics that we can use to treat in the face of an infection,” he stated. “Typically, when we get out and have a heard that we suspected, if we can get in with vaccine and antibiotics, we can usually stop it very quickly.”

Agricultural leaders say that if ranchers suspect an anthrax infection, they should contact a local veterinarian immediately. Anthrax tests, antibiotics, and vaccines are available through local departments, and it takes about a week for immunity to be established once administered. Department leaders also say that proper disposal of dead infected animals is also crucial to containing the spread.

For a further list of facts relating to the spread and treatment of Anthrax, visit this page.