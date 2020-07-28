Deaths hit 100 mark, total positives pass 6,000, all ND counties now reporting COVID-19 cases

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning released a bevy of bad news in its daily COVID-19 update:

A woman in her 20s has died from COVID-19, the youngest death yet in the state

Deaths have now hit the 100 mark

Total positives since testing began have passed the 6,000 mark

Active COVID-19 cases remain at a record high level above 1,000

Every county in the state has now reported COVID-19 positives

The health department confirmed 157 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing July 27, bringing the statewide total to 6,141.

Of the new cases, 51 were in Burleigh County, the most reported in the state for July 27, and 11 were in Morton County.

Williams County had 5 and Ward County had 7.

1 new death was reported, a young woman in her 20s from McKenzie County with no underlying health conditions. She is the youngest person to date to die as a result of COVID-19 in North Dakota.

A total of 100 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 88 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 10 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Two death records are pending.

The health department reports 4,957 people are considered recovered from the 6,141 positive cases, an increase of 128 people from July 26.

This means there are actually a record 1084 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of July 27, the highest since testing began March 11.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 214 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 81 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on July 27 (128) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (157).

In a bit of good news, 35 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of July 27, down 8 from July 26. A total of 343 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

All of North Dakota’s 53 counties have now reported cases of COVID-19. Adams County, the last on the list, reported two cases from testing on July 27.

Cass County (2,841 cases) and Grand Forks County (604 cases) account for 56 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 46 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (839 cases) and Morton County (242 cases) together account for 18 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County is fifth with 207 cases.

Stark County has 164, Ward County has 158, Mountrail County has 102 and Stutsman County has 101 cases.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 150,046 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 143,905 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 4 percent cumulative positive rate.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (2,207 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (2,105 cases) and household contact (1,062 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 59 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.