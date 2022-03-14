The Distributive Education Clubs of America or DECA, for short, has been hosting events in North Dakota for 68 years, bridging the gap between students and business owners in their community.

Now it’s returned to Bismarck for its 69th year.

More than 400 high school students from across the state will compete at this year’s DECA meet, focusing on careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.

They’ll be competing in more than 50 specialized events in these core skills, and their presentations and proposals will be evaluated by 120 local business leaders.

The event is an opportunity for students to show their sales pitch skills, network with entrepreneurs and improve their craft before testing it out in the real world

“Most of those skills, those communication skills, the team building, the problem-solving skills, are exactly what employers are looking for. And so those are the things we’re working on with students to help them prepare,” said DECA State Advisor Kevin Reisenauer.

The winners of our state’s DECA events will go to the national finals in Atlanta for the opportunity to win scholarships. For more information about the program, or to get involved with it yourself, visit the North Dakota branch’s web page.