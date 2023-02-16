(KXNET) — In this month’s Director’s Cut, December’s oil and gas production went down significantly.

Oil production in our state dropped below one million barrels a day, which was a 13% decrease from the month before.

Although the oil production was 4.4% below the revenue forecast for December, the price for that oil was 52% higher than what the revenue forecast predicted.

Much like oil, gas production and capture were down by 13%.

With production being down, rig count numbers remain in the 40.

One thing our state can look forward to is the number of wells completed, as it made a jump of nearly 50 wells.

Across the state 18 frac crews are hard at work, and with the nice weather, we’re seeing, oil and gas are expected to put up strong numbers.

“Financially those gas capture requirements and those gas capture commitments are very expensive financially at this point, so it’s encouraging to see operators continue their commitment there,” said North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources Director, Lynn Helms.

From November to December, the number of inactive wells increased by almost 400.