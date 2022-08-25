NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota’s deer bow season opens Friday, Sept. 2 at noon and continues through Jan. 1, 2023.

Bowhunters can buy a license online at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website or at vendors linked to the department’s online licensing system.

Hunters should plan accordingly and allow for time to receive their tag in the mail, as the tag will arrive by U.S. mail and not over the counter while the customer waits.

This applies while purchasing a bow license at a license vendor, or at the Game and Fish Department’s main office in Bismarck.

The bow tag will be mailed the next business day after the license is purchased.

All archery hunters must have a bow tag in possession before hunting.

Bowhunters must follow all regulations of the managing agency when using tree stands, ground blinds, and game cameras in public hunting areas, including displaying an equipment registration number, or the owner’s name, address, and telephone number, on all equipment left unattended on Game and Fish wildlife management areas.

In addition, hunting big game over bait is prohibited on both public and private land in deer hunting units 1, 2B, 3A1, 3A2, 3A3, 3A4, 3B1, 3C, 3D1, 3D2, 3E1, 3E2, 3F1, 3F2, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E and 4F.

Hunters should refer to the 2022 deer hunting guide for season information and regulations.