NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Deer bow season is set to open soon for hunters.

According to North Dakota Game and Fish, the season opens on September 1 and runs through January 7, 2024.

Bowhunters are able to buy a license online or at vendors that are linked to the department’s online licensing system.

Anyone who is hunting should plan accordingly, and give it some time to get their tag in the mail. All tags will be coming through the mail instead of over the counter.

This does apply to buying a box license at a licensed vendor or at the Game and Fish main office in Bismarck.

The tag will be sent in the mail the following business day after the purchase.

All archery hunters need to have the tag in their possession before they go out to hunt.

Hunters should also refer to the deer hunting guide for season information and regulations.