NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Over 2,500 deer licenses are available in five units for the 2023 deer gun season, but they will only be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, those licenses will become available on July 26 at 8 a.m., Central Time.

Any resident or nonresident who has not gotten a lottery or landowner license is eligible to apply online.

Any hunter that wants to purchase additional licenses can do so on August 16 at 8 a.m., Central Time.

At that time, any remaining licenses will be issued as concurrent season licenses and those can be used during the archery season with a bow; deer gun season with a bow; rifle or muzzleloader; or during the muzzleloader season with a muzzleloader.

Kids under the age of 14 (at the end of the calendar year) will be issued a concurrent season license for archery only.

There is no limit on the number of concurrent season licenses a hunter can have.

However, hunters that have concurrent season licenses are restricted to the type of antlerless deer printed on the license and need to stay in the unit in which the license is assigned.

Here are the units and how many are available:

Unit Type Available 3A1 Any-antlerless 225 3A2 Any-antlerless 255 3F1 Antlerless whitetail 317 3F2 Any-antlerless 885 3F2 Antlerless whitetail 776 4F Antlerless whitetail 90