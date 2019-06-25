Deer Lottery Held, Licenses Remain

It’s a major benefit in moving to an all online lottery application process Chief of administrative services Kim Kary said moving to an online lottery has resulted in reducing the time between the application deadline and the lottery run date.

North Dakota’s deer gun lottery has been held and individual results are available on the Game and Fish Department’s website.

Altogether around 90,000 individuals applied for a deer gun lottery license. More than 6,000 deer gun licenses remain. Only resident applicants who were unsuccessful in the lottery can apply for those remaining licenses. Unsuccessful applicants can apply online for remaining licenses beginning July 10.

The deadline for applying is July 24.