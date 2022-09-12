NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Friday at noon signals the start of a nine-and-a-half-day deer hunting season for licensed youth hunters.

According to a news release, residents who are 11, 12, or 13 in 2022 can hunt statewide for antlerless white-tailed deer.

Resident deer gun hunters who are 14 or 15 in 2022 can hunt statewide with a youth season license for any deer, except for antlered mule deer in units 3B1, 3B, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E, and 4F where a special license is required.

After opening day, hunting hours are a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset.

Orange clothing is required for youth hunters and mentors.

Each young deer hunter must be under the direct supervision of an adult.

The adult is prohibited from carrying a firearm or bow while accompanying the youth hunter in the field during the youth season.

The youth deer season closes on Sept. 25.