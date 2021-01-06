Defendant pleads guilty in fatal Willison shooting

WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — A man accused in a fatal shooting outside a Williston hotel last year has changed his plea to guilty.

Twenty-six-year-old Reginald Toussaint was charged with murder after killing Cedar Pineda after they argued outside the Days Inn last August.

Toussaint originally pleaded not guilty to the charges in October 2019. He entered the new plea during a hearing Tuesday.

A plea agreement to be considered by a sentencing judge calls for 30 years in prison with 10 years suspended.

Sentencing wasn’t immediately scheduled.