This year’s Democratic-NPL State Convention kicks off Thursday and will go through Sunday in Minot.

During the convention, delegates will endorse their statewide candidates, vote on the party platform and connect with other Dem-NPLers.

If you can’t make it out to the Clarion Hotel where the event is being held, you also have the option to join virtually.

The Republican State Convention will be held on April 1 and 2 at the Bismarck Event Center.