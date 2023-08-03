NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It is no secret that the NDGOP makes up the majority here in our state, but as KX News reported previously this does not phase the state’s DEM NPL Party, at all.

The party’s executive director, Cheryl Biller, last shared that local and national recruitment is at the forefront, but now she says that names will be dropping before the end of the year.

“There are no names that we are ready to talk about yet. I hope by Christmas, we’re going to have a pretty full slate of names,” said Biller.

As for the party of opposition, she tells us that she is not so sure that the entire state is fond of Governor Doug Burgum’s presidential campaign.

Because he should be putting North Dakota first.

“Well, I think Governor Burgum is Governor right, and so his first responsibility is to the citizens of the state of North Dakota. And I would hope that he is not shirking those responsibilities. I recently learned of some polling that suggests that maybe North Dakotans aren’t super excited about him running. We haven’t done any of that polling, so I can’t verify that, but he’s going to do what he’s gonna do,” she said.

Biller says no matter which party you align with, the state should be at the forefront either way.

“I hope that we can all not talk so much about whether or not we come from the Democratic Party or the Republican Party and talk about what matters for North Dakotans. At the end of the day, our job is to serve them. And so I really want us to be having conversations about what matters to North Dakotans and to figure out solutions. And I honestly, I hope our legislators will work across the aisle to make sure that those are the things that we’re talking about and not distractions on issues that are either non-existent in North Dakota or just take the focus away from what really matters to people living their everyday lives,” Biller said.

Aside from current goals and future moves, we also spoke on the support and togetherness of the DEM NPL on a local and national scale, as times are becoming rocky for their party entering the limelight.

“I don’t believe that there has been evidence of that compromise,” Biller said. “President Biden is the head of our party, and as such, we stand behind him.”

The full views and thoughts from that conversation will air this Sunday on KX News at 10.