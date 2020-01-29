Democrat: North Dakota’s new elections chief ‘ineffective’

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, voters cast their ballots, in Gates Mills, Ohio. An Associated Press review has found that thousands of Ohio voters were held up or stymied in their efforts to get absentee ballots by mail in 2018’s general election because of a missing or mismatched signature on their ballot application. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

North Dakota’s secretary of state says he has no problem with the state’s new elections director, despite complaints that he undermined election security work, created a toxic work environment and broke the law in previous roles elsewhere.

Brian Newby started working for North Dakota’s secretary of state’s office in mid-December. Newby was executive director of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission from 2015 to 2019.

Politico last year reported about management troubles at the federal agency under Newby’s tenure.

Newby this week told The Bismarck Tribune that he’s proud of what he accomplished there and blamed the “political environment” for the allegations leveled against him.