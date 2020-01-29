Democrat: North Dakota’s new elections chief ‘ineffective’

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, voters cast their ballots, in Gates Mills, Ohio. An Associated Press review has found that thousands of Ohio voters were held up or stymied in their efforts to get absentee ballots by mail in 2018’s general election because of a missing or mismatched signature on their ballot application. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

North Dakota’s secretary of state says he has no problem with the state’s new elections director, despite complaints that he undermined election security work, created a toxic work environment and broke the law in previous roles elsewhere.

Brian Newby started working for North Dakota’s secretary of state’s office in mid-December. Newby was executive director of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission from 2015 to 2019.

Politico last year reported about management troubles at the federal agency under Newby’s tenure.

Newby this week told The Bismarck Tribune that he’s proud of what he accomplished there and blamed the “political environment” for the allegations leveled against him.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-29"

Thomas Beadle announces his candidacy for state treasurer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thomas Beadle announces his candidacy for state treasurer"

Libraries Outpace Movie Theaters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Libraries Outpace Movie Theaters"

High School Hockey 1.28.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 1.28.20"

High School Basketball 1.28.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 1.28.20"

Washburn Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washburn Bball"

Century Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Bball"

Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Kara Bond

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kara Bond"

Police Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Academy"

Backpacks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Backpacks"

Jim Hill Band

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jim Hill Band"

New Security

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Security"

Bakken Elementary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bakken Elementary"

Lincoln Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Water"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Linton-HMB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/28"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/28"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge