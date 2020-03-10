Democrats line up to cast votes in North Dakota caucuses

(AP) — Democrats in North Dakota are voicing their presidential preference Tuesday in a revamped caucus system that’s expected to greatly increase turnout.

The new so-called “firehouse caucuses” operate much more like an ordinary election. Voters can go to 14 sites around the state from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to cast their ballot and leave.

The easier method of voting was certainly boosting interest in Fargo. Some Democrats waited in line for an hour before they could cast their vote, but no complaints were heard.

The bigger turnout may be a good sign for Joe Biden. Bernie Sanders won the state’s traditional caucuses four years ago.

About 3,400 voters took part in the 2016 Democratic presidential caucuses.