BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Democrats made eleventh-hour filings to fill gaps in the June primary but still lacked candidates for one statewide office and several House and Senate slots in some legislative districts.

Late Monday was the deadline for candidates to file with the state secretary of state’s office for the election. The flurry of last-minute filings, including some by Republican legislative hopefuls, had the office reviewing candidates’ petitions Tuesday, a task that likely won’t be completed until late Wednesday.

So far, Democrats appeared unable to find a candidate for tax commissioner to face Brian Kroshus.