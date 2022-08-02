BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Two North Dakota Democratic lawmakers are calling for an attorney general’s opinion on the state’s abortion restrictions.

Reps. Zac Ista, of Grand Forks, and Karla Rose Hanson, of Fargo, , say clarity in needed to ensure care is not denied in or delayed in emergency situations. The request to Attorney General Drew Wrigley comes after a North Dakota judge last week put on hold the state’s trigger law banning abortion while a lawsuit moves forward that argues it violates the state constitution.

Wrigley did not immediately return messages Monday seeking comment on whether he would issue an opinion.