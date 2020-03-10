Live Now
Dems add staff, equipment at crowded North Dakota caucus

Caucus voters stand in line to register before voting at the North Dakota Democratic NPL Presidential Caucus inside the AFL-CIO House of Labor in Bismarck, N.D., Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Democrats in North Dakota say they’re adding staff, volunteers and equipment to cope with heavy turnout at Tuesday’s so-called “firehouse caucuses.”

Some voters in Fargo waited as long as an hour to vote, with 40 minutes reported in Grand Forks. The party was focusing the reinforcements on Fargo.

The state shifted this year from traditional caucuses to a modified format that lets people show up, drop off a ballot and leave. But the parties run the process, and Democrats have just 14 locations statewide.

Bernie Sanders won the state four years ago against Hillary Clinton, but the revised format was expected to be friendlier to Joe Biden.

