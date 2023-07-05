NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality (NDDEQ) released information about the state’s public water systems.

“The purpose of the annual report is to improve consumer awareness of drinking water compliance issues,” said the Administrator of the 5211 Drinking Water Program, Greg Wavra.

According to the NDDEQ, the public water systems have maintained an excellent Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) compliance record. That means that 99% of public water systems met all health-based standards.

Every single community water system had a sanitary survey within the last three years.

Back in 2022, the NDDEQ gave out 258 certificates of compliance.

The 2022 Drinking Water Compliance Report included all SDWA violations from 2022 and some violations in 2023 that are based on the 2022 monitoring data.

People should have been informed of any violation by their water suppliers.

“It’s important to understand that most violations referred to in the 2022 report have been resolved,” Wavra said. “It is a significant challenge for public water systems and states to meet the ever-increasing number of requirements of the SDWA.”

If you would like to see the report, you can visit this website.