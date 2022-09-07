BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Vulnerable groups are being advised by the Department of Environmental Quality to limit their time outdoors over the next few days while fires — and most importantly in North Dakota, smoke — are raging across the state.

Over the last few days, according to the DEQ, particles of ash and soot have been increasing in appearance over North Dakota, in part due to wildfires breaking out throughout the western US and Canada. Particles like these can greatly irritate the respiratory system, especially for individuals suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or conditions like allergies or asthma.

In their most recent reports, the Department notes that high numbers of smoke, ash, and soot particles, combined with higher temperatures over the next days, could make the threat to these individuals much more prevalent. As such, the DEQ advises individuals with respiratory conditions, young children, and the elderly to avoid any prolonged outdoor exposure.

The DEQ has stated that they are closely monitoring air quality across the state using their sample network. The Department will offer additional information to both the press and on their website should conditions worsen.

If you are reacting negatively to smoke to the extent that it affects your breathing, seek immediate help from a medical provider.

For the most recent up-to-date information regarding North Dakota’s current air quality, visit airnow.gov. Tips on keeping your respiratory health during events where smoke is present can be found on this page.