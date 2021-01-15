Department of Health reminds public of vaccine priority groups

Jill Johnson adminsters the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Sharee Livingston, an OB-GYN with UPMC Lititz. (Dan Gleiter/The Patriot-News via AP)

The North Dakota Department of Health says the vaccine priority groups, originally announced on Dec. 31, will remain in effect.

The Department of Health says healthcare providers, local public health units and pharmacies have been told they can move to Phase 1B when they’re ready. Some may still be working through Phase 1A, comprised of frontline health care workers, first responders and long-term care residents and staff.

Below are Phases 1B and 1C, and the vaccine order in each group:

Phase 1B:

Persons age 75 and older

Persons age 65 – 74 with two or more high-risk medical conditions

Staff and persons living in other congregate settings (i.e., corrections, group homes, treatment centers, homeless shelters, etc.)

Persons age 65 and older with one or more high-risk medical conditions

Persons age 65 and older with or without high-risk medical conditions

Persons with two or more high-risk medical conditions regardless of age

Child care workers

Workers employed by preschools or Kindergarten through 12 th grade: Teachers, nutritional services, aides, bus drivers, principals, administrative staff, custodians, etc.

grade:

Phase 1C:

North Dakota National Guard, not previously covered

Grocery Workers

Public safety answering points (911)

Manufacturing related to the development or supply of COVID-19 vaccine

Other health care/public health workers not included in phase 1A

Freestanding clinical laundries

Public transit, including bus, taxi, ride-share

Persons age 16 – 64 with one or more high-risk medical conditions

Blood bank workers not previously vaccinated

Information technology

All other essential workers per Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of high-risk: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html