The North Dakota Department of Human Services is passing along a warning of a possible scam targeting childcare providers across the state.

Scammers are sending messages to daycare providers saying in order to access COVID-related funding, they need to “click on this link,” according to the department’s Facebook page.

It then takes them to a site where they’re asked to enter personal financial information, but the website is fake.

The department says, in reality, any child care provider in the state can apply for COVID funds — but only through the state’s workforce registry system.

If any provider is not sure if a message they receive is legitimate, reach out to their licensing specialist.