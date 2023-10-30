NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The U.S. Department of Justice is sharing more information about seniors who were abused in the last year in their latest Elder Abuse Report.

The term ‘Elder Abuse’ does not just relate to physical violence. According to the department, it includes scam victims, physical abuse from care workers, and more.

Charges of Elder Abuse are taken very seriously, and those convicted of the crime can face incredibly long jail sentences or tremendous fines.

Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta says, every year millions of elderly people experience some kind of abuse — and that many of these cases go mostly unreported.

“The department also supported elder abuse victims in many ways,” Associate Attorney Vanita Gupta stated. “Including supporting over 5,000 victim assistance organizations that provided services to over 240,000 older victims returning hundreds of millions of dollars to victims of elder fraud schemes.”

According to www.justice.gov, in total, the department has brought 300 criminal and civil actions against 650 defendants — who stole more than $1.5 billion from more than two million victims.