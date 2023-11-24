NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the recent census, there are more than 2.6 million Native Americans in the U.S. That is about 2.6% of the U.S. population.

To help this group, the Department of Labor is trying new ways to support the community in the workplace.

Section 166 of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act specifically helps Native Americans with academic, occupational and literacy skills.

It also helps tribal councils and tribal business owners develop and train more of their workforce in their community.

North Dakota has a higher percentage of Native Americans than most states at more than 8.5% of our population. So, this initiative would impact our state in a big way.

“Supporting the work of the Tribal Employment Rights Organization or TERO is imperative to ensuring companies doing work on or near Indian reservations understand the benefits of implementing Indian preference,” said Theresa Lujan the Tribal Liaison of the Department of Labor.

According to the Department of Labor, these programs not only meet regulatory requirements but are also consistent with the traditional cultural values and beliefs of the tribal communities they are designed to serve.