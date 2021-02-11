Department of Transportation installing 9 new kiosks around the state

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

The North Dakota Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle and Driver License Divisions is installing nine new kiosks around the state this week.

According to a press release, this installation is part of an ongoing process to add 44 new locations. The new self-service terminals will have several features which the previous models were not equipped with, including the addition of driver license services, starting this spring.

In the future, the terminals will also include devices for blind and low vision citizens to navigate the screens.

New site locations this week include:

  • Hettinger Kum & Go
  • Grant County Recorder (Carson)
  • Grand Forks Cities Mall (Contracted Office)
  • Crosby Jason’s Super Foods
  • Watford City Treasurer (Contracted Office)
  • Cavalier Do It Best
  • Steele Travel Plaza
  • Hankinson Post’s Hardware
  • Wahpeton Chamber Office (Contracted Office)

