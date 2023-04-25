(KXNET) — Right now in North Dakota, there are over 1,600 people incarcerated. According to World Population Review, this is one of the lowest incarceration rates in the country — and the number of people behind bars in our state appears to be steadily going down each year. Prison advocates say this is because North Dakota believes in second chances.

Governor Doug Burgum stated that he hopes to push ND to rethink the parole system when he spoke with the Council of State Governments — in particular, asking them to consider ‘how’ a person can benefit from parole instead of ‘who’ can benefit from it. This is an idea that is especially important now — with the current shortage of available workers, the ability to quickly re-enter society, find a job and contribute to our community is exactly what is needed.

The federal government is also following North Dakota’s example — saying it’s important to make sure the formerly incarcerated are well-positioned for success for themselves and for our state.

“A criminal record can prevent someone from landing a steady job, enrolling in the military, having a safe place to live, accessing quality healthcare, or having the chance to go back to school,” said Kristen Clarke, Assistant Attorney General.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, North Dakota has about 26,000 open jobs available. If you are looking for re-entry resources for North Dakota, click here.