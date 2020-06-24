Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Despite COVID-19, overall revenue in ND is 2% ahead of budget forecast

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image: AP

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Sales and oil tax collections in North Dakota are well below forecasts due to the coronavirus outbreak, but budget leaders say overall revenue is ahead of the Legislature’s projections for the current period.

State Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette presented the latest revenue figures to the Legislature’s finance committee Tuesday.

May revenue to the state’s general fund for government operations was down about 19%, or $36 million, from a 2019 legislative forecast.

But overall, state revenue is running nearly 2%, or $45 million, ahead of the forecast. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/24"

What the Saharan dust plume means for the United States

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Saharan dust plume means for the United States"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/24"

Bismarck Bull Moose Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bull Moose Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Reporting Sexual Assault

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reporting Sexual Assault"

Pet Database

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet Database"

Tribal Lands Webinar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Lands Webinar"

Crime Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Report"

Minot Metros Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Metros Baseball"

Silver Linings Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silver Linings Day"

Badlands Big Sticks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badlands Big Sticks Baseball"

Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Missionary Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missionary Project"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23"

Boy Awarded

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy Awarded"

Cowboy Hall of Fame

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cowboy Hall of Fame"

Water Issue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Issue"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23"

Pronghorn Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pronghorn Survey"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss