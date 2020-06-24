Despite COVID-19, overall revenue in ND is 2% ahead of budget forecast

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Sales and oil tax collections in North Dakota are well below forecasts due to the coronavirus outbreak, but budget leaders say overall revenue is ahead of the Legislature’s projections for the current period.

State Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette presented the latest revenue figures to the Legislature’s finance committee Tuesday.

May revenue to the state’s general fund for government operations was down about 19%, or $36 million, from a 2019 legislative forecast.

But overall, state revenue is running nearly 2%, or $45 million, ahead of the forecast.