NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Agriculture is one of the largest industries in the state, but we can’t get the best out of our crops without good soil to plant them in. As such, The North Dakota Development Fund looking for applicants and companies to help construct a new fertilizer facility.

Officials say that because the state only produces a fraction of the fertilizer farmers in North Dakota need, our farmers often have to purchase it outside the state — or even outside the country.

To help keep business in ND, the State Department of Commerce is looking to bring the fertilizing industry right to us, using what North Dakota already has at its disposal.

“There are a couple of ways to produce fertilizer,” stated the Department Deputy Director of Economic Development Shayden Akason. “One includes the input of natural gas, and it just so happens we have an abundance of natural gas in North Dakota. So, we see an opportunity to keep that natural gas in the state, and have value added to production occur in North Dakota by production.”

According to those with the state’s development fund, $65 million in loans are currently available. The deadline to apply is August 13.

To learn more or apply for the project, visit this page on the Development Fund’s website.