NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — As we celebrate the 4th of July, it’s always fun to learn new things.

July Fourth is probably one of the biggest American holidays, as everyone gets together for parades, BBQs, fireworks, and to have fun, but there are always things you may not know about the holiday.

So, without further ado, here are six interesting facts about the holiday you may not already know.

Americans consume about 150 million (yes, million) hot dogs every year. According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, 75% of people say that the best way to cook a hot dog is on the grill. And who can actually argue with that logic?

The best toppings include mustard, ketchup, and onions. And 76% of people wash their hot dogs down with some ice-cold pop.

Also, Nathan’s Famous 4th of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, that unofficially started back in 1916.

There are anywhere between 15,000 and 16,000 fireworks displays around the country each year. And people will spend over $1 billion just to put on the show.

As a result of those fireworks, hospitals see even more patients because of injuries. The most common injuries? They involve hands/fingers, head/ear/face, legs/arms/trunk, and eyes. Shocking, right?

The Declaration of Independence wasn’t even signed on July 4 or in July.

July 4 was just the day that the document was formally dated, finalized, and adopted by the Continental Congress. Most of the 54 men signed it on August 2 and others followed suit at a later date.

It was also debated about what day Independence Day was going to be celebrated on too. One year, it was July 5 because July 4 was a Sunday. John Adams said it should’ve been celebrated on July 2.

On top of that, John Hancock was the first person to sign it, and Benjamin Franklin was the oldest person to sign it. There were a total of 56 signatures.

Three presidents have died on Independence Day and one was born.

Thomas Jefferson, our third president, and John Adams, our second president, both died on July 4 in 1826, which was 50 years to the day after the Declaration of Independence was adopted. Then, in 1831, James Monroe, the fifth president, died as well.

But, Calvin Coolidge, was born on July 4 in 1872. Coolidge was the 30th commander-in-chief.

Wearing anything with the flag on it is a violation. Everyone owns at least one thing that has the flag printed on it, but that’s actually in violation of the U.S. Flag Code.

The U.S. Flag Code states §8d “The flag should never be used as wearing apparel, bedding, or drapery….”

Thankfully, it’s not something that’s enforced or even enforceable, so you don’t need to worry about getting arrested by the Flag Police.

The Liberty Bell is symbolically tapped 13 times. It’s done by the children who are descendants of Declaration signers, in honor of the original 13 states.

But the bell hasn’t been rung since 1846 when it was deemed to be too fragile after a crack appeared.

There are 330,787,557 more people now than in 1776. In July 1776, America only had an estimated 2.5 million people living in the newly independent nation. In July 2021, our nation’s population grew to over 333 million people.