NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A wave of New Year resolutions is coming forth, and one gaining more attention is “Dry January.”

According to a news release, it’s a month-long sobriety challenge that encourages people to not consume alcohol.

Positive effects on the liver and overall well-being are well-known, but the benefits also extend to our digestive system.

Here are five gut benefits you can see just by staying away from alcohol for a month:

Improved gut bacteria function. Consuming alcohol can upset the natural balance of gut bacteria, which causes harmful microbes to thrive. Staying away from alcohol lets gut microbiota to reset. A balance of microbiota is linked to better digestion, improved absorption of nutrients, and a stronger immune system. Enhanced nutrient absorption. Excessive consumption can impair essential nutrients in the digestive tract. Alcohol interferes with how the body absorbs B vitamins, calcium, and magnesium, so taking a break can make sure the body can absorb and utilize nutrients from food. Reduced inflammation. Alcohol triggers inflammation in organs, including the digestive system, and chronic inflammation is linked to irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). By not drinking alcohol, you’re giving your digestive system a chance to recover from those effects and reduce the risk of developing IBS or IBD. Better sleep quality. Getting enough is very important for a healthy digestive system, and alcohol disrupts sleep patterns. By removing alcohol, you could be getting better quality sleep. You can try having a light snack or tea, taking a warm bath, listening to music, reading a book, stretching, or meditating. Weight management and liver health. Drinking lots of alcohol is associated with gaining weight and liver damage. The liver plays a key role in digestion by processing nutrients and detoxifying the body. Lowering alcohol intake can also contribute to weight loss and a healthier body mass index.

Starting off with a “Dry January” journey has many benefits, and could lead to a sober lifestyle. So, raise a glass of water to a healthier you and a rejuvenated digestive experience.