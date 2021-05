North Dakota State tackle Dillon Radunz prepares to play against Central Arkansas at an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Fargo, N.D. North Dakota State won 39-28. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

North Dakota State University offensive tackle Dillon Radunz was drafted by the Tennessee Titans on Friday.

Radunz is a redshirt senior from Becker, Minnesota. As a sophomore, he was named second-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference and as a junior, was named first-team All-MVFC and was a first-team All-American selection.

He was the No. 53 overall pick. He was drafted in the second round.

Thursday, NDSU’s Trey Lance was drafted by the 49ers.