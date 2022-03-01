United Airlines is cutting service to 17 smaller airports across the country, including Bismarck.

For the Bismarck Airport, United announced its nonstop to Chicago would be discontinued, although it had actually been suspended since the pandemic began and airline traffic dropped.

Bismarck Airport Director Greg Haug said while the cut is unfortunate, it’s important to know that United is not leaving Bismarck. The airline still has regular service to Denver and from there people can connect to other flights.

“Our passenger traffic is still down. In January it was down 25 percent as compared to 19, but you’ve got to remember that we were on a tear, for the last 10 years through 19, we had increased our passenger numbers each and every year for 10 years and we went over 300,000 passenger boardings back in 19. So, we were flying high, things were going really good, and then of course the pandemic hits,” said Haug.

Haug says United told him that the airline will take a look at reinstating the Chicago service in 2023.