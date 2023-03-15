(KXNET) — In this month’s Director’s Cut, oil and gas production for the month of January saw a much-needed increase after a two-month slump.

Oil production alone saw a 6% increase. At the same time, gas numbers continue to look strong, and North Dakota expects to see these numbers rise even more for February, as permits, rig counts, well counts, and completion are all increasing at steady paces.

Due to the snow we received this past week, however, the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources does not believe numbers will remain on an uphill trend for March. Crude Oil took a hit because of the no-travel advisory, but no aspect of North Dakota has been hit harder than our natural gas — specifically, the fact that we have too much of it.

Currently, North Dakota is 22% over what we can store, which has caused natural gas prices to go down. While we did see a minor 1% increase in gas capture, that means little when we have difficulty storing it.

“We’re at 95% gas capture in January,” explained Department of Mineral Resources Executive Director, Lynn Helms, “and it looked like that should’ve held in February and certainly is holding strong. So, operators are really biting the bullet and working hard to maximize gas capture.”

February’s numbers will be released on April 13.