NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Right now, the U.S. Department of Health is meeting with several tribal members in North Dakota and around the country to discuss next year’s federal health policies for our tribal lands.

Overall, our nation’s tribes say they need help and bigger budgets to address their concerns. According to the publication Indian Health Disparities, our tribal members experience poorer health status than any other group. They also have a shorter life expectancy of 73 years, five and a half less than the national average.

Also, as we see in North Dakota, many of our tribes are in rural areas — meaning the issues the nation faces in rural areas when it comes to healthcare (like nurse and doctor shortages) can also be felt heavily by Native Americans.

Funds for healthcare programs like diabetes research and mental health are important, but tribal leaders want the federal government to think about the other issues directly impacted by healthcare — especially when it comes to elder care.

“Our elders are our lifeblood,” explained Tribal Health Advocate, Terri Parton. “They keep us connected to our history and traditions. They serve an important role in childcare and education as part of our extended families. And this is a service we can’t go without. So, when Congress does not adequately fund elder care, we do whatever we can to provide for our people. This is just something we have to do. There’s no other way.”

The tribes overwhelmingly say that healing their elders will heal the rest of the people.