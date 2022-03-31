Put the phone away: U Drive. U Text. U Pay. begins April 1

It’s no joke – starting April Fools’ Day, North Dakota law enforcement will have extra patrols out to look for distracted drivers on the road.

The campaign, “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.” will run through the month of April.

One of the messages law enforcement hopes to get across during the month: Parents need to lead by example.

“Make sure you teach your kids the right way and lead by example because kids are watching,” said Ramsey County Sheriff’s Deputy Bill Earl.

Young people tend to mimic their parents’ driving behaviors when they themselves are old enough to operate a motor vehicle. If mom and dad try texting while driving or try reading posts while on the road, the kids are likely to do the same.

According to highway traffic statistics, a distracted driver is six times more likely than a drunk driver to be involved in a crash.