Diversion group could pay Horace $5 million for improvements

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The group managing a Red River diversion project around the Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota metropolitan area has signed an agreement to help a nearby city with costs for infrastructure that will be needed when the channel is built.

The Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Authority announced Wednesday that it has approved a deal with the city of Horace, located southwest of Fargo, to provide up to $5 million.

Horace is one of the areas most affected by an updated design that was needed in order to receive a permit from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The new plan reduces the impact to Minnesota.

The diversion authority continues to deal with other legal challenges to the $2.8 billion project. The Buffalo-Red River Watershed District recently denied a permit and is contesting the DNR permit.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Your Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 8/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 8/28"

Why Sundogs & Sun Halos Can Be Seen In The Summer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why Sundogs & Sun Halos Can Be Seen In The Summer"

The Warmth Is Back!

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Warmth Is Back!"

New Esport Teacher

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Esport Teacher"

Boys HS Soccer 8-27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Soccer 8-27"

Boys HS Tennis 8-27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Tennis 8-27"

New Zoo Vet

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Zoo Vet"

Costco

Thumbnail for the video titled "Costco"

Wounded Warrior

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wounded Warrior"

Tree Removal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tree Removal"

I-94 Enforcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "I-94 Enforcement"

Census Canvassing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census Canvassing"

Anderson Twins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Anderson Twins"

Bismarck High Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Football"

Century Invite

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Invite"

Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Hail Damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hail Damage"

Spraying Mosquito

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spraying Mosquito"

Oral Health in Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oral Health in Children"

Preschool Move

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preschool Move"
More Video

Don't Miss