NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Vitamins and minerals are key in a well-balanced diet and they prevent health problems.

According to a news release, a number of those substances are not made by the body and need to be taken from outside sources.

And failure of providing good nutrition can lead to deficiencies that can impact health and cause chronic disease.

While the human body can make some vitamins, a number of vitamins and minerals need to be obtained through a diet, and the ones below can cause chronic medical problems if they are not supplemented.

Vitamin A is involved in immune function, cell growth, and maintaining good vision. A deficiency can lead to abnormalities like night blindness or eye dryness.

Vitamin B6 is also known as pyroxidine and it’s involved in multiple enzyme reactions, as well as protein metabolism. The deficiency can lead to anemia, cracking and scaling of the mouth, swollen tongue, or even depression.

Vitamin B12 is also known as cobalamin and it aids in making red blood cells, the production of DNA, and nerve function. This deficiency can lead to anemia, chronic fatigue, and weakness. A loss of appetite could lead to weight loss and constipation.

Vitamin C is needed in the formation of connective tissue called collagen, as well as protein production. Certain chemicals involved in nerve function could also be dependent on it. A Vitamin C deficiency can lead to the inflammation of the gums, chronic fatigue, and the weakening of connective tissue (or “scurvy”).

Vitamin D is super important in absorbing calcium into the body, allowing proper bone development, as well as being involved in cell growth, is anti-inflammatory, and helps the immune system. It’s believed to help decrease the risk of severe respiratory disease that’s caused by viruses like COVID-19. The deficiency is thought to happen in at least 40% of people and leads to poor bone formation in children (“rickets”) and adults (“osteomalacia”).

Calcium is a mineral that’s involved in maintaining good muscle and nerve function, as well as the formation of normal bone structure. This deficiency can lead to brittle bones or “osteoporosis.”

Folate is a B vitamin (B9) and it’s needed for the synthesis of DNA, RNA, and the normal development of the nervous system. During fetal development, the lack of folate can lead to the incomplete formation of the brain or spinal cord, and in adults, the deficiency can lead to a form of anemia.

Iodine is a mineral that is a component of thyroid hormone and helps to regulate metabolism, protein synthesis, and more. It’s considered to be so important that it’s been added to table salt to prevent goiter. The deficiency also results in stunted growth and development defects.

Iron is a mineral that is a part of the hemoglobin in the red blood cells. It’s important in helping transfer oxygen to organs from the lungs and the syntheses of certain hormones. The deficiency can lead to anemia, a depressed immune system, and impairment in temperature regulation and brain function.

Magnesium is a mineral that is a part of more than 300 enzyme reactions in the body, This deficiency can lead to poor muscle and nerve function as well as impaired blood sugar and blood pressure control. The lack of magnesium can also result in abnormal heart rhythms (“arrythmias”), cramps, seizures, and more.

Zinc is a mineral that’s required for good immune function and wound healing, it also plays a part in normal protein and DNA synthesis, some enzymes, and cell division. This deficiency can lead to a depressed immune system, hair loss, delayed wound healing, and eye and skin problems.

You can find more information about these vitamin and mineral deficiencies here.