NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Many of us have a 401k but do you know exactly where your hard-earned money is going?

According to a national survey, only 46% of North Dakotans know what their investments look like. So, if you want to know what your future savings will look like, you need to become an active investor.

Most employers get automatically enrolled in 401k programs, and most of our money gets placed in a target-date fund.

That means your money is split among dozens of companies, with the goal of getting you the most bang for your buck.

But what if you don’t want your money going to a certain company?

For example, some may want to invest in pro-oil companies and not Wall Street, which focuses on clean energy initiatives.

So just know that the freedom to choose lies with you. You just have to do your research.

“Understanding that my friends and family, while they were voting and participating, they were doing something that was totally undermining all of their values, and that was the way they saved their money or invested. And a lot of people don’t know their retirement account, you know, their 401k, their IRA, is actually actively undermining their ability to retire into you know a sustainable future,” said Alex Verbander from Regenerative Finance.

If you want to learn more about your retirement investment options, you need to contact your company’s human resource department.