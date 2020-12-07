DOCR reports first COVID-19-related death

The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says a 60-year-old incarcerated individual who was COVID-19 positive has died, making them the first in the state under the custody of the DOCR.

In a press release, the DOCR says the individual tested positive on Nov. 16, was admitted to a Bismarck hospital due to progression of symptoms on Nov. 25, and passed away on Dec. 4.

The department will not be releasing the individual’s name or medical records in order to protect their private health information.