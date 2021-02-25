Documents accuse North Dakota lawmaker of offensive behavior

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

State Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, is shown in the North Dakota House chamber on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, n Bismarck, N.D. Lawyers for the North Dakota Legislature have documented allegations of sexual harassment and threats against them and others by Republican lawmaker Luke Simons, and have forwarded a file to legislative leaders for potential action that may lead to possible censure or expulsion. Legislative Council Director John Bjornson said he decided to release the documents Thursday, Feb. 24, 2021, after an incident Tuesday at the Capitol cafeteria where Simons accosted a pair of Democratic lawmakers in a profane outburst over a disagreement about wearing a mask. (Blake Nicholson/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Lawyers for the North Dakota Legislature have documented alleged sexual harassment and threats by a Republican lawmaker and have forwarded a file to legislative leaders for potential action.

Documents outlining a pattern of alleged sexually aggressive, lewd, and threatening behavior by Rep. Luke Simons were released Thursday.

Legislative Council Director John Bjornson said he decided to release the documents following an incident Tuesday at the Capitol cafeteria where Simons accosted a pair of Democratic lawmakers over a disagreement about wearing a mask.  

The outburst has prompted scrutiny of other instances of alleged abuse toward colleagues and others.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/25

Dry & warm with fire weather concerns

NDC FEB 25

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/25

Rugby Boy's Basketball

Dickinson Gymnastics

College Basketball

Dr. Wynne: Science Publishing

Teacher Support Group

Distracted Driving

KX Convo: FB Lawyer

Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/24

Cardinal varsity player passes shoes to opposing JV player

Smiles for Miles

Ag Food Safety

Ag Bill

Dry Winter Still

Federal Gun Laws

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News