Documents accuse North Dakota lawmaker of offensive behavior

State Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, is shown in the North Dakota House chamber on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, n Bismarck, N.D. Lawyers for the North Dakota Legislature have documented allegations of sexual harassment and threats against them and others by Republican lawmaker Luke Simons, and have forwarded a file to legislative leaders for potential action that may lead to possible censure or expulsion. Legislative Council Director John Bjornson said he decided to release the documents Thursday, Feb. 24, 2021, after an incident Tuesday at the Capitol cafeteria where Simons accosted a pair of Democratic lawmakers in a profane outburst over a disagreement about wearing a mask. (Blake Nicholson/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Lawyers for the North Dakota Legislature have documented alleged sexual harassment and threats by a Republican lawmaker and have forwarded a file to legislative leaders for potential action.

Documents outlining a pattern of alleged sexually aggressive, lewd, and threatening behavior by Rep. Luke Simons were released Thursday.

Legislative Council Director John Bjornson said he decided to release the documents following an incident Tuesday at the Capitol cafeteria where Simons accosted a pair of Democratic lawmakers over a disagreement about wearing a mask.

The outburst has prompted scrutiny of other instances of alleged abuse toward colleagues and others.