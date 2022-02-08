PEMBINA, N.D. (AP) — Newly unsealed court documents are providing details about the seizure of nearly 2,800 pounds of marijuana at the Pembina Port of Entry last year. Documents in the case have been kept sealed by a federal judge because of concerns that they would compromise the investigation into the April 2021 discovery.

According to a U.S. Homeland Security Investigations search warrant affidavit, 100 cardboard boxes containing large, vacuum-sealed plastic bags of marijuana were discovered after an X-ray machine found a “large anomaly” inside a trailer. The affidavit also included emails that were allegedly used in part “for the purpose of organizing and planning the smuggling of controlled substances.”