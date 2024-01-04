NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — From redistricting in 2021 to inner conflicts and changes, a lot has changed for the GOP.

Now in 2024, KX News asked North Dakota’s RNC National Committewoman, Lori Hinz, the big question: Would you say that the party is unified?

“It’s really impossible to unify a party. The only thing that unifies people, as I see it as something like a horrific tragedy like 9/11, the whole country came together in that time. Every other thing that we have in our Constitutional republic requires pushback, push and pull checks and balances. And I think that’s a good thing. That’s what makes us stronger as a country,” said Hinz.

So, when it comes to political party unification, Hinz says she disagrees with the concept.

“If you’re pushing unity, you’re pushing, not thinking, but just following. And I don’t think that’s the way Americans act, and I don’t think that’s the way we should act,” said Hinz.

She says even the GOP party members disagree with each other.

“You can try to make unity a thing. I like to say that we can unify around our platform we can reunify around our values and our shared beliefs and push those forward,” said Hinz.

And as for big party topics — like whether marriage should be between a man and a woman. Hinz says there is unification there for the most part.

“I would say generally yes. Okay. There are some people who have strayed from that, but that’s in our platform,” said Hinz.

Among all national surveys, the big topics that will influence the most voters are abortion, the economy, and climate change.