NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The heat has been relentless recently, and pet parents should remember to protect their four-legged friends’ paws while outside.

According to a news release, owners should have concerns about the health and well-being of their furry friends during a heat wave.

Dogs are susceptible to heat exhaustion, just like humans, if they can’t get away from the heat.

However, there are tips to keep your paw-fect partner safe and comfortable.

Be on the lookout for hot pavement.

Owners can limit their walks and make sure the walk isn’t longer than 10-15 minutes. Perfect walking time would be in the early morning or evening hours when it’s cooler. This is because hot asphalt can burn paws.

To check how hot the pavement is, you can feel it with the back of your hand to see if it’s tolerable. However, if you’re still not sure, you can always walk them on the grass or use booties.

Give access to shade and cold water.

Make sure to add ice to the water whenever you’re outside.

Tree shades and tarps are also great because they still allow airflow, dog houses don’t provide any relief from heat and can make it worse.

Pets get sunburned.

This is something that dog owners might not already know. All dogs can get sunburn, but hairless, white or thin coats, or light-pigmented noses/eyelids are at a higher risk.

There are sunscreens available, but remember that you can only use formulas that are specifically intended as sunscreen for your pet.

Optimize indoor spaces.

If you’re planning on leaving the house for the day, you should be able to leave your pet at home, so they can enjoy that AC. To help them enjoy the AC better, keep doors and unscreened windows closed.

Make sure your pet has plenty of water, and maybe even make some pet-friendly “popsicles” or purchase a cooling body wrap, vest, or mat.

Do not ever leave them in a parked car, as temperatures can get to dangerous levels quickly, even in the shade or with the windows down.

Keep them entertained with other things.

Even if it gets to be too hot to enjoy regular outdoor activities, pets still need to get some mental and physical stimulation to keep them happy and healthy.

If you have a yard, set up a kiddie pool in the shade or a sprinkler, you could also just splash them with a garden hose with cool water.

For inside activities, you can hide treats or food around the house to practice foraging skills, or build an obstacle course with pillows, boxes, and other household items.