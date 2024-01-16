NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It wasn’t especially shocking for many voters when former President Donald Trump was declared the winner in the Iowa caucuses on Monday night.

But what may have surprised many people listening to Trump’s speech after was when he thanked North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, and both the governor himself and his wife appeared on stage alongside him.

Trump easily won the state, with just over 56,000 votes and 20 delegates, topping Gov. Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley combined.

Despite spending months trying to win favor among Hawkeye voters, Burgum ultimately ended his run for president in early December.

“He was outstanding,” said Trump as he described Burgum, “but the traction is never easy. You need controversy for traction, and this guy is the most solid guy. There’s no controversy whatsoever, and he’s one of the best governors in our country. I hope that I’m going to be able to call on him to be a piece of the administration — a very important piece of the administration.”

Right now, Burgum’s term is up on December 15 of this year. So far, he has not announced any plans to run for a third term as governor.