Donor pays lunch debt for all Fargo Public Schools students

FILE – In this Aug. 18, 2006 file photo, students eat lunch at Pleasant View Middle School in Springfield, Tenn. The U.S. government is trying new approaches to get kids to choose healthier foods. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

(AP) — An anonymous donor gave Fargo Public Schools more than $28,000 to pay the lunch debt of all students for the first semester of classes.

Superintendent Rupak Gandhi said no student is denied a hot lunch, but the district must still keep track of expenses because the meals are federally subsidized.

He said the district is working with community organizations to put on fundraisers to cover any future lunch debts.

Several organizations have already agreed to cover any lunch debt for the rest of the school year.

