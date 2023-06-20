NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — You are not alone if you are looking to buy a home this year, but homeownership is a financial and emotional investment that is the primary goal of many people.

According to the National Pest Management Association (NPMA), June is National Homeownership Month, and getting pest inspections are very important.

Termites and carpenter ants are wood-destroying pests that will turn your dream home into a nightmare.

“These pests are one of the most devastating insect species, causing an estimated $6.8 billion in property damage each year, when adjusted for current inflation,” said the Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for NPMA, Jim Fredericks. “These costs are not typically covered by homeowners’ insurance policies, but rather passed on to the property owner, illustrating the importance of taking precaution before signing the dotted line.”

Pest inspections are a must to make sure a house is safe and structurally sound.

NPMA recommends that people pay attention to these seven signs that could suggest the existence of a termite infestation.

The presence of large numbers of flying termites (confused with flying ants).

Mud shelter tubes (used to reach a food source).

Damaged wood with mud or dirt.

Discarded wings near doors or on windowsills.

Wood that sounds hollow.

Blistered paint on wooden surfaces.

Small piles of pellets near or under damaged wood.

Termite control is definitely not a DIY endeavor, no matter what housing market you’re in, so if you see any of these signs, you need to contact a qualified pest control professional to get it treated.

If you would like more information about these pests, you can visit PestWorld.org.